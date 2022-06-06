Project enhance Pacific trading capabilities

Fifteen Pacific Island countries, including Fiji, will receive support under the SPIRIT project to improve trade with the European Union.

Between 2020 and 2021, these countries increased exports to the EU by 38%, equivalent to $FJD4.5 billion.

Pacific Islands Forum Deputy Secretary General Doctor Filomon Manoni says the $13 million dollar project forges intra-regional and international trade, marking a new beginning for members looking to recover post-COVID.

“New opportunities for our private sector stakeholders to create new jobs and access new markets such as the EU under the EU Pacific Economic Partners Agreement mechanism.”

Acting Head of EU Delegation to the Pacific, Dr Erja Askola, says eight out of the 15 Pacific island countries export without any tariffs to the EU, adding this arrangement is not enough.

“So the market is open but tariffs are not enough to help market access in terms of duties and quotas. We also need to create the right space and the right conditions for trade to happen. So that exporters can cease these opportunities that they do not know that they are not only lip services. “

Dr. Askola says trade-related assistance such as this creates easy access to the EU market of over 450 million consumers.

“Consumers with relatively high purchasing power, so let us not consider it too far away to trade with them, but let us try and develop these trade relations further.”

The Pacific Island Forum Secretariat today signed an agreement between the Melanesian Spearhead Group and the Tongan Ministry of Trade to host long-term trade advisers.

There will be three advisers posted to Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia during the course of the project.