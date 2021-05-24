Home

News

Project aims to stop soil erosion 

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
November 12, 2021 2:50 am

Efforts are being made to stop soil erosion on the riverbanks of the Labasa River.

The Fiji National University Labasa Campus yesterday teamed up with the Labasa Town Council and Staff of the Ministry of Forestry to initiate a riverbank stabilization project.

Head of Campus Pardeep Lal says this is part of FNU’s sustainable environment plan to ensure the riverbank remains stable.

Article continues after advertisement

The project involves the planting of trees along the riverbank, opposite the Labasa Market.

“We have done this riverbank stabilization project initiative through planting trees. We have seen the riverbanks have been eroding so fast through flowing and soil erosion. We can see evidences of erosion and trees lost to the river through massive flooding.”

The Labasa Town Council has also started planting vativa grass along the riverbanks near the market area.

