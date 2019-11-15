Project aims to plant 200,000 mangroves

Happy Mangroves Project in Partnership with OneMateFJ plans to plant over 200,000 mangroves before the year ends.

Founder Salanieta Koro says she established the project in an effort to help address the effects of climate change.

Koro aims to plant 10,000 mangroves every Sunday at low tide but the initiative was affected when COVID-19 hit.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have planted 66,000 now. We didn’t plants during the COVID group restrictions and so we missed out on four months which is twelve Sundays and so it really affected the weekly target to reach the annual target.”

Koro says the German company OneMateFJ which makes sustainable backpacks is offering financial support for the project.