Project aims to advance SDGs

The International Labour Organization and the United Nations in the Pacific will soon embark on a two-year project to assist Fiji and regional countries achieve its Sustainable Development Goals.

The project will help Fiji achieve certain goals through the adoption of economic diversification strategies and digital transformation.

ILO Pacific Director, Martin Karimli says the project will not only advance work towards SDGs but also benefit local businesses in urban and rural areas.

Article continues after advertisement

“Advancing SDGs by including livelihood and resilience via economic transformation, and diversification digital transformation including support for legal and policy framework-modernizing public important services.”

Karimli says advancing certain SDGs is critical for economic development and empowering small businesses that employ 60 percent of the overall workforce in the country.