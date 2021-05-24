Home

Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children's vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|
News

Prohibition notice issued to Grace Road

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 10, 2021 10:28 am
Environment Permanent Secretary, Joshua Wycliffe.

A prohibition notice has been issued to the Grace Road Group for a project underway in Nadi.

Environment Permanent Secretary, Joshua Wycliffe confirmed to FBC News that this is in relation to an eatery.

Wycliffe says they inspected the development and have seen that they did not comply with the Environment Act.

The development is currently on hold.

More soon.

 

