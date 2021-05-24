Programs in place to address food loss and wastage

Fiji has several food security programs in place to help address food loss and wastage.

Speaking at the International Conference on Food loss and wastage via Zoom last night, Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the home gardening initiative is one of the programs which will provide a consistent supply of fresh food.

Dr Reddy says food loss and waste continues to be an issue in the Asia and Pacific regions.

He adds food loss and waste is the third biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

He also emphasized the findings in the FAO Report – Food Wastage Footprint, which had identified a pattern in food waste at the global level that will enable us to reduce food loss and waste by 2030 and have a sustainable food system for future generations.

Dr Reddy says food losses globally can be managed and reversed by achieving the set targets of reducing food loss and wastage by 2030.