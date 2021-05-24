Programmes in place to ensure food and nutrition security

Over the last two years, policies, activities and programmes have been put together under Fiji’s Plan of Action for Food and Nutrition Security.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Mahendra Reddy says two key notable programmes is the home gardening programme and the farmer’s package programme.

Dr. Reddy says the activities will allow for production and supply throughout Fiji.

“Then it is accessible. When you talk about affordability, then the only way to pretty much guarantee affordability is to have sufficient supply on the ground.”

Dr Reddy highlighted that in the beginning of 2020, the Agriculture Ministry distributed 228, 744 home gardening seed packs throughout the country and this programme continues today.

The Agriculture Minister says that despite the decline in other sectors due to COVID-19, the agriculture to date has a value of $1.5billion with plans and work underway to grow this to $2billion.

He says agricultural exports have also seen positive trends with fresh and chilled exports in 2020 totalling $106m and this grew to $121m in 2021.