Programme to share voices of unheard

The Fiji Museum’s educational programme, “Redressing Learning Gaps”, aspires to share the voices of the unheard.

Fiji Museum Director, Sipiriano Nemani says this in their endeavour to learn, understand, appreciate, and celebrate our culture and heritage.

Nemani says these are the voices of women and youth.

“One of the key target groups of our projects is our marginalized communities. So, we have women and young people and when we talk about culture and heritage – these are the very people that we want to be part and parcel of the development of our culture and heritage in Fiji as they are the ones that will transmit and sustain our culture and heritage.”

Nemani says the programme has four activities which include storytelling sessions for women, developing a toolkit for persons with disabilities, an object and art workshop, and an archaeological and heritage site workshop for youths.

The Australian AID funded the programme, with a grant of $43,000.