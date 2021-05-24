Programme focuses on women's resilience

A program focused on building and maintaining women’s resilience during disasters was launched in Suva earlier this week.

This ‘Women in Resilience to Disasters Program’ is in line with research conducted by UN Women and UNICEF which highlighted that women are among the most vulnerable to natural hazards, conflict, climate change, and other threats such as COVID-19.

UN Women Fiji Multi-Country Office Sandra Bernklau says the program will also work to include women at the policy level, especially with decision-making around disaster reduction and resilience.

“The second thing is about increasing women’s voices. Often the solutions come from women themselves and they don’t have the space to talk about those solutions. So this project will be working with the government of Fiji to make sure that women’s voices are heard”.

Litia Naitanui, the Rewa Disabled Women’s Group President, says this programme is timely and will greatly benefit women living with disabilities.

“In most scenarios, evacuation centers are never disability-friendly. This is why we prefer to stay in our homes during floods and even cyclones.”

The $14.5 million program aims to bring women’s issues during natural disasters to light and address them.

The UN states the Pacific is a hotspot for disasters, adding that annual economic losses from such climatic events in Small Island Developing States have more than doubled between 2017 and 2019.