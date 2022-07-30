Program to counter trafficking in persons

[File Photo]

A five-year partnership to implement counter-trafficking in persons interventions in four Pacific Island countries, including Fiji, has been launched by the United States Agency for International Development and The Asia Foundation.

U.S. Embassy Charge d’Affaires, Tony Greubel says the Pacific RISE-CTIP program represents the U.S government’s commitment to partner with Island countries to combat trafficking in persons and to uphold human rights and end this modern form of slavery.

“Trafficking in persons is among the world’s fastest-growing criminal industry. It’s a form of modern-day slavery that’ earns an estimated $150billion dollars profit per year from exploitation of the worlds most vulnerable population. According to reports of international organizations, an estimated 25 million people are victims of human trafficking around the world. Two-thirds of the total global human trafficking victims were identified to be in Asia and the Pacific.”

Greubel says through this program, they aim to reduce trafficking incidence and vulnerability, improve protection services for victims, and increase access to legal services and remedies.

Asia Foundation’s Pacific Islands Representative, Sandra Kraushaar says they are especially supportive of the aspect of a holistic, multi-sectoral approach that engages government, civil society and the private sector.

“Annual trafficking in persons throughout the region over the past years has shown that human trafficking and forced labor in the Pacific Islands, it’s evolving. The region has become a source, a temporary transit point and destination for illegal migration and people smuggling.”

The five-year partnership between USAID and The Asia Foundation is worth around $21 million.