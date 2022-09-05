Program targets rural communities: Seruiratu

A program aimed at improving the livelihood of rural communities will soon be implemented around the country.

The Saemaul Undong Movement is a community driven-employment program carried out by the Korean in their country in the 1970s.

Today, the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu opened the inception workshop of the program in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

“The conversing and interviews conducted with the local communities and to witness firsthand the realities and potential of life in rural Fiji will hopefully help the team in formalizing the Saemauk Geumgo model so that to suit Fiji’s context.”

Seruiratu says this program will assist Fiji’s rural community to become more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive.

Koran Ambassador to Fiji, Young-kyu PARK says the Saemaul Undong Movement contributed to improving community wellbeing through agricultural production, household income, communal empowerment, and regeneration including women’s participation.

“Many say, it has played a significant role in the transformation of the Korean economy from aid recipient to an aid donor country, from poverty to prosperity within four decades, after the devastating Korean War ended in 1953.”

Fiji will be the fourth country to implement this project and the workshop marks the first step toward establishing it.