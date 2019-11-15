Profiling exercise to identify non-compliant ratepayers

Some international companies are amongst those who have been defaulting rate payments, resulting in millions of dollars remaining uncollected.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says these companies who earn their money in Fiji, are failing to comply with the rate laws but the buck doesn’t stop there.

The minister saying the laxity by some municipal council workers is aiding these big companies.

Article continues after advertisement

In an effort to address the issue of defaulting their rates, the Local Government Ministry has begun rate profiling.

“In fact international companies who owed rates to municipal councils. There’s no reason why they can’t pay the rates. So there were two issues one is the council staff they were not proactive, they were really not making any effort to collect the rates and I would say if the council staff have been sending the demand notice the ratepayers would have responded.”

Kumar says the new system will allow them to better understand ratepayers.

“We will know exactly the issue surrounding this particular household. Why they are not able to pay if they’re putting out two flats on rent why are they not paying rates? Why are they expecting the municipal council to clear the garbage and you’re not even paying your fee? You want your drains to be clean, you want the grass to be cut but you’re not paying your rates.”

The Minister says if landlords are not compliant, the ministry will start collecting money from tenants.

“The Local Government Act is very clear it talks about the attornment of lease. Which gives power to the ministry to collect rent directly from the tenants if the landlord has not paid the rates so there are a number of provisions within the law.”

Municipal councils are also working with employers of ratepayers to get payments done.

“Nasinu has gone into more detail where they know where you work so that we can approach the employer with the help of the ratepayer to see if deductions can be done at source. Not necessary the ratepayer has to pay full amount at once but if they want to enter into a payment plan we encourage that.”

With many ratepayers facing financial constraints due to the pandemic, the Ministry has strategies to assist them with payments.