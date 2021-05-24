Home

News

Professor Shameem appointed on Committee of Legal Experts

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 19, 2021 5:50 pm
Vice-Chancellor of the University of Fiji Professor Shaista Shameem.[File Photo]

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Fiji Professor Shaista Shameem has been appointed to the Committee of Legal Experts.

This is to assist a new initiative, the Commission of Small Island States on Climate Change and International Law.

Professor Shameem says she is honoured to be requested to serve on the Committee of Legal Experts assisting the Commission.

Article continues after advertisement

She says her appointment allows the University of Fiji to participate internationally in resolving the most significant issue of the century, namely climate change.

The new Commission, formed during COP 26, was registered with the United Nations by the Pacific nation of Tuvalu and the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda.

The Commission creates the possibility of claiming damages from major polluting countries through judicial means, such as the UN’s International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

It is expected that other small island states affected by climate change will sign up to the Commission as it gathers momentum after COP 26.

Professor Shameem joins 13 other members on the Committee of Legal Experts assisting the Commission.

 

