RFMF Commander confirms positive case at QEB|Some still taking situation lightly says Police|High uptake of COVID-19 jab as vaccination drive continues|Lautoka families receive timely assistance|Parts of QEB Suva cordoned off|Police continue to monitor unnecessary movement|Three more infections recorded and we now have 99 active cases|One positive result from the 7000 samples|Police restrict movement|Most businesses comply with relevant measures|More than 300 people screened daily in Mokani|Five more test positive as COVID-19 continues to hammer the Central Division|New protocols announced by MCTTT|Public transport linked to COVID spread|Urgent parliament sitting possible|7000 results back with no major concern|Closeness of settlements a concern|Loitering and alcohol consumption top COVID-19 breach|Pearl resort pulls out as quarantine facility|More police checkpoints erected|Teachers urged to prepare additional learning material|Frontliners receive second jab of AstraZeneca|Cunningham Stage 1 residents out in numbers to get vaccinated|Mental health screening for individuals in isolation|Over 400 families in Cakaudrove receive assistance|
News

Professor Prasad stands by his statement

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 25, 2021 12:01 pm
Ketan Lal and National Federation Party Leader Professor, Biman Prasad

National Federation Party Leader stands by his statement that the Fiji National University should explain why its students in Natabua Campus Lautoka have not received food.

The statement was published in the Fiji Times yesterday titled “NFP wants explanation”.

Professor Biman Prasad says that his information is based on the accounts of FRIENDS Fiji CEO Sashi Kiran.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, FNUSA President Ketan Lal says all 180 students have been provided with free meals and food ration packs including snacks.

“Informally, they have asked me with regards to some rumor and I explained to them that students are given food. That’s it. After that, I saw all this article by a politician”.

Lal also apologized to concerned parents and guardians of these students and assured them that no student is going hungry.

