Professor Prasad stands by his statement

National Federation Party Leader stands by his statement that the Fiji National University should explain why its students in Natabua Campus Lautoka have not received food.

The statement was published in the Fiji Times yesterday titled “NFP wants explanation”.

Professor Biman Prasad says that his information is based on the accounts of FRIENDS Fiji CEO Sashi Kiran.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, FNUSA President Ketan Lal says all 180 students have been provided with free meals and food ration packs including snacks.

“Informally, they have asked me with regards to some rumor and I explained to them that students are given food. That’s it. After that, I saw all this article by a politician”.

Lal also apologized to concerned parents and guardians of these students and assured them that no student is going hungry.