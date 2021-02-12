Professor Pal Ahluwalia needs to go: Konai Helu Thaman

Regionally acclaimed and former USP Academic Professor, Konai Helu Thaman, strongly believes that ex-VCP Pal Ahluwalia, needs to go.

According to a letter by Professor Thaman to the University of the South Pacific Council, she says this is because of Ahluwalia’s divisive influence, vindictive tendencies and proven lack of leadership qualities.

She says that some of his supporters see him as a martyr adding that during the three years Professor Ahluwalia has been at USP, all he has done is try and bring down people in the name of good governance.

Article continues after advertisement

Professor Thaman stresses that the number of breaches identified by the Executive Committee need to be independently and properly investigated.

She also highlighted that the recent restructure has not been well thought-out, was done with inadequate consultation across all levels of staff and the region; and some people remain unsure of what to do.

Thaman claims that others have been put in positions for which they are not fully qualified and the selection process has been criticized by some staff for lack of transparency and due process.

The renowned poet says there is still a silent majority among both staff and students, who are overwhelmed and just wanting to get on with their work.

Professor Thaman says it is time for the USP Council to move on from ex-VCP Ahluwalia, and start looking for someone from the Pacific who understands and has the region and people at heart.

In her letter Thaman says she needed to convey a different perspective of what has been going on at USP over the last three years or so and her and others’ dissatisfaction with the leadership, attitude and performance of ex-VC Pal Ahluwalia.

Professor Ahluwalia confirms he will comment on the criticism and allegations against him following the USP Council Meeting tomorrow.