News

Professor Lal was not a Fijian citizen

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
December 31, 2021 12:25 pm

Under international human rights law, a state cannot refuse entry of its own citizens but has every right to do so to foreign nationals in accordance with its Immigration laws.

Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Director, Ashwin Raj, clarified that Professor Brij Lal held a Fijian passport which expired in June 1993.

Professor Lal did not apply for renewal after the expiry of the Fijian passport and he held American (since 1993) and Australian passports since 1995.

Records from the Department of Immigration show that he is a former Fiji citizen and did not apply for dual citizenship but continued to hold Australian and American passports.

Dual citizenship for Fiji came into effect on 10 April 2009.

According to the record, Professor Lal chose not to hold Fijian citizenship and therefore effectively forfeited certain rights that citizens of Fiji invariably enjoy as his entry into Fiji as a non-citizen is subject to Fiji’s immigration laws.

 

