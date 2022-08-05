Professor Karstadt is new FNU Vice-Chancellor

[Photo: Supplied / FNU]

The Fiji National University Council has appointed Professor Lyn Karstadt as FNU’s new Vice Chancellor.

Prof. Karstadt will commence in her new role on September 5th.

The Council says Professor Karstadt is the first female Vice-Chancellor for FNU.

Article continues after advertisement

The new VC has more than 20 years’ experience in executive and leadership roles in higher education in Australia and the United Kingdom.

The Council says this aligns well with FNU’s priorities during its next decade of providing learning, teaching, and research opportunities.

It says between 2016 and 2020, Prof. Karstadt was Deputy Vice-Chancellor (International and Advancement) at Murdoch University in Western Australia.

From 2013 to 2016, she was Executive Dean of Health, Engineering, and Sciences at the University of Southern Queensland, where she was responsible for initiating a number of innovative new programmes for the home and overseas markets.

In the 12 years preceding her Executive Deanship, Professor Karstadt was at the University of Hertfordshire in the UK, where she progressed from Head of Department to Head of School, to Deputy Dean, and then to Associate Director.

The Council adds that the incoming Vice-Chancellor boasts a strong national and international profile, bringing with her an innovative and entrepreneurial management style that takes a strategic and solutions-focused approach, resulting in fiscal and reputational gain.

It has extended its appreciation towards Dr William May, who has been the Acting Vice-Chancellor.

Dr. May will resume his role as the Dean of FNU’s College of Medicine, Nursing, and Health Sciences (CMNHS).