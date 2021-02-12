Professor claims receiving threats for comments against Ahluwalia

University of the South Pacific Marine Studies Professor, Ciro Rico, says he has come under fire since making public his views of former VC Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Rico says there has been a large number of people who disagree with his views adding that he has no issue with this as long as it is expressed with respect.

Professor Rico was the first USP senior employee to speak on record about the debacle at the University and his position on the future of Ahluwalia is clear, the vacancy for a Vice-Chancellor should be advertised.

Rico also called on USP Council members to come to a consensus and to move forward for the sake of the regional institution and its students.

Following this, the Marine Science Academic says he has been receiving threats and even insults while walking along the street.

“Mostly anonymous encrypted emails, people who are threatening me, know what they are doing they are using encrypted emails that cannot be traced. Also threats under my door on paper, obviously they knew what they were doing.”

When questioned if any of these were reported to Police, Professor Rico stresses he has not lodged a report with Police and does not intend to do so.

Professor Rico is now contemplating his future at the regional institution.