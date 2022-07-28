Professor calls for revision of PACER Plus

A report by Professor Emeritus of the University of Auckland, Jane Kelsey on the examination of the Pacific E-Commerce Strategy has called for the suspension and revision of the Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations Plus.

It states that Pacific Island countries should not enter into coercive trade agreements such as PACER Plus, as it impacts their nations’ digital sovereignty.

“The other agreement which gives me more concern because it is in force is PACER Plus. PACER Plus is a digital trade ship, but the commitments it has on services – in particular, cross-border trades which is mainly digital are more comprehensive than any other international agreement and they promise not to constrain, not to give domestic preferences in a whole range of digitalized services – that is a deep concern.”

This report stresses that this is an issue of deep concern, as Pacific Islands need to know where their data is stored—if they are within the country or if foreign nationals can access it and even if they are bound by foreign law.

It, therefore, recommends that PACER Plus needs to be suspended and revised as it denies Pacific Island countries digital sovereignty.

The report was launched by the Pacific Network on Globalization in Suva earlier this month.