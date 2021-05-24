Exiled Fijian Academic dies in Australia

Former Fijian citizen, Professor Brij Lal passed away yesterday at his home in Australia.

He died at the age of 69.

Professor Lal was declared a prohibited immigrant in 2009 for opposing the then Bainimarama government’s moves towards democracy after the events of 2006.

Article continues after advertisement

The Professor has since denied the allegation.

Lal had lectured at the University of the South Pacific as well as several other Universities in the region including the University of Papua New Guinea and the University of Hawaii.

Lal was married to fellow-academic Padma Lal, she too has been prohibited from returning to Fiji.