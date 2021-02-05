Professor Ahluwalia awaits USP Council's decision

Deported University of the South Pacific Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia will await the outcome of the sub-committee that was appointed during the Council meeting yesterday.

The USP Council had a full day meeting, to resolve the matters of the University following the deportation of Professor Ahluwalia.

The Fijian Government deported Professor Ahluwalia and his wife Sandra Price on Thursday due to numerous breaches of the provisions of Section 13 of the Immigration Act.

Speaking from Brisbane, Australia Professor Ahluwalia says he is still the Vice Chancellor of the University and the USP Council will decide his future.

The Vice Chancellor says he is directed by the USP Council and hopes for a favourable outcome from the newly appointed sub-committee.

“I am a very God loving person and I am sure that God’s hand is over both my wife and I and whatever the God wishes is the right thing will happen.”

The sub-committee will be chaired by the President of Nauru including the Council Representatives of Australia, Tonga, Niue, Solomon Islands, Samoa and two Senate Representatives.

It will look into the legality of the deportation of Professor Ahluwalia and his wife, and ascertain if Ahluwalia’s contract is still valid following his deportation.

The USP Council is scheduled to meet on February 16th.

Meanwhile Professor Ahluwalia says he is overwhelmed with the support from the USP staff and students.

“I am absolutely humbled. I can’t believe that I would expect such support. Our staff are truly amazing people and realize what it means to be in a university and how important ethics, integrity and academic freedom are.”

The Professor has supported the appointed of Dr Giulio Paunga as the acting VC, saying he is a fantastic choice.