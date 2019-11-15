Professional development continue for special education teachers

An average of 17 percent of the 1,237 students enrolled in one of the 17 special schools across the country have a hearing disability.

This was highlighted by Education Minister Rosy Akbar during the commemoration of the International Week of the Deaf at the Nadi Centre for Special Education.

The International Week of the Deaf is celebrated globally each year to raise awareness of the Deaf Community and to promote the status of sign language.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says they will continue to provide professional development to special education teachers as well as untrained teachers.

The Ministry of Education currently employs 13 sign language interpreters in special schools across the country.

With a $1 million Government grant to special schools for building works, transport assistance, recreational equipment and welfare specialized support, Minister Akbar reassured the deaf community of the Government’s support and partnership for greater societal inclusivity.

The members of the deaf community expressed their appreciation to the Minister for Education for the whole of Government approach and commitment to progressing together and agreed to explore and collaborate on the potential for sign language courses in teacher training programmes.