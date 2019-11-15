Production order issued for alleged murderer

The Lautoka High court today issued a production order for a 28-year-old man who allegedly murdered 22-year-old Hashneel Sharma last month.

The matter was called in the High court for the first time today however the accused Josaia Vukivuki was not present.

Vukivuki is charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that Vukivuki killed 22-year-old Sharma whose body was found at the old service station in Natokowaqa, Lautoka.

Sharma sustained injuries to his head which resulted in his death.

The matter has been adjourned to February 19th for Vukivuki to be produced and for the State to file the Information and Disclosures.