Product a boost for women entrepreneurs

The Fiji Development Bank is expanding its footprint in the female entrepreneur space.

Today, the Bank launched the Women Entrepreneurs Loan Package.

This new product is directed toward assisting women entrepreneurs.

FDB Chief Executive Saud Minam says women entrepreneurs hold only 11 percent of their loan portfolio.

Minam says they want to change this and ensure there are more women entrepreneurs in the country.

FDB is also celebrating its 55th anniversary.