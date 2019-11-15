TC Harold relief packages

The Fiji National Provident Fund has begun processing Tropical Cyclone Harold relief packages.

Three hundred applications have been received by the Fund as of yesterday.

This was confirmed by FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi who says they have been working closely with the National Disaster Risk Management Unit.

“FNPF is working closely with NDMO on areas declared as a natural disaster. FNPF inspectors have visited and continued to visit the affected areas and assess issues and submit forms. I think at this stage we have received and processed about 300 application forms”

Koroi says their teams are also going out to maritime islands to assess those affected by the Tropical Cyclone.

“This is only the main islands, the outer islands we haven’t had the opportunity to touch on the outer islands at this stage”

The FNPF team is continuing their visitation to affected areas assessing those who were badly affected by TC Harold and are eligible to access the TC Harold relief package.