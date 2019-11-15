Processing fees for early withdrawals suspended: FNPF

The Fiji National Provident Fund has suspended processing fees for all early withdrawal assistance.

This aims to provide some financial relief for members when accessing their savings for early withdrawal assistance.

Chief Executive Officer Jaoji Koroi says the Fund had reduced processing fees from $20 to $10 for all early withdrawal assistance and housing withdrawal fees was reduced from $200 to $50-$100 in 2017.

He says they reviewed this recently and decided to remove the fees altogether, given the feedback from members’ and the Fund’s drive to be more responsive to members.

Despite the lifting of all withdrawal processing fees, the Fund requests members to be mindful of their pattern of withdrawals.

The cessation of processing fees includes all early or partial withdrawal grounds (Education, Medical, Funeral & Unemployment fee $10) as well as for Urban and Village Housing withdrawals ($50-$100).

Members will no longer have to pay these fees when accessing their funds for early or partial withdrawal assistance.