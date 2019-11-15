Processing duration for work permits under review

The Immigration Department has started its review to improve the processing duration for work permits.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration Yogesh Karan highlighted that employers have brought this concern to their attention as they try to get expatriates and investors back into the country.

Karan held a meeting with members of the Fiji Commerce and Employment Federation yesterday where he assured them that streamlining their processes was one of their key priorities.

“In terms of the permits, we are trying to reduce the approval time for our process, we are currently reviewing all policies, there are some changes to the law, which will be forthcoming very soon, changes to the regulations and this is how we want to work with the employers.”

The Permanent Secretary also highlighted in the meeting that members must consider locals first for jobs, however employers can look outside of the country if they see it fit.

He says they will work closely with Investment Fiji to bring expatriates and investor but some delays in processing is due to Immigration matters as they also needs to do some background checking before they give the final approval.