Processing and training facility for Bua beekeepers

The province of Bua now has a proper facility where they can process their products as well as train beekeepers.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu yesterday opened the new Mudrenicagi Apiary Training and Processing Facility at Wainunu in Bua funded by the Ministry.

Seruiratu says the facility will greatly assist beekeepers across Bua in their training and also the churning out of quality honey and honey by-products.

The previous facility was damaged by TC Yasa in December 2020.

“A lot of people were affected by TC Yasa. But, that’s Fiji we are resilient people. We will come back better and stronger and in whatever way government can assist particularly in recovery not only the social impact but the economic impacts that come with it as well. We hope that the assistance is appreciated and most importantly how it can contribute to the Mudrenicagi Project. I am deeply pleased that you are not only looking at the Mudrenicagi Project but also the wider Bua area as well.”

The project cost around $21,000 and will benefit 21 beekeepers in Bua.

Mudrenicagi Estate Apiary belongs to Authur and Karen Mills, who previously lived in Canada but bought and moved to the 99-acre property in Wainunu about eight years ago.

Karen Mills is a certified beekeeper and trainer with the Fiji Bee Keepers Association and has been conducting training for new and upcoming beekeepers across Vanua Levu.

Meanwhile, the opening of the facility also marked the launching of another arm of Mudrenicagi Estate’s operations, Bua Better Bees which will handle the beekeepers training aspect of the project.