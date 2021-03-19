Processes are transparent: Wycliffe

The Ministry of Environment has accommodated the Lami community in its environmental monitoring committee which monitors and reports to the department.

This follows the issuance of the prohibition notice to Tangy Cement and Pacific Cement Limited as they failed to comply with environmental requirements.

Permanent Secretary, Joshua Wycliffe says the processes are transparent and this time they are going to do something different.

Article continues after advertisement

“We would like to have the environment monitoring committee visit the site, see the operations themselves and see what has gone wrong.”

The ministry also wants to have an independent consultant to work with the department to do air quality testing.

The suspected issue at the two factories is that the dust being emitted from the factories does not meet the standards.