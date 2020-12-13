Home

Process on quarantine of Australian Defence Forces personnel underway

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 29, 2020 6:30 am
ADF personnel boarding the HMAS Adelaide in Brisbane [Source: Senator Linda Reynolds Facebook]

The COVID-19 Taskforce has arrived in Vanua Levu to undertake work on the quarantine of the Australian Defence Forces.

Then Australian Defence forces personnel are on board the HMAS Adelaide which arrived into the country on Sunday.

Major Nagauna says yesterday (Monday) the taskforce was undertaking a reconnaissance on where ADF personnel will be quarantined when they arrive.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds, after their quarantine period, the ADF personnel will deploy to the priority areas identified by the Commissioner Northern Division.

All ADF personnel on board the HMAS Adelaide have tested negative for COVID-19 prior to departing Brisbane on December 24th.

Another round of tests conducted 48 hours later has also come out negative.

They will be tested again for COVID-19 after six days at sea.

When they arrive in Fiji waters, the crew will remain on board their vessel within their quarantine boundary and will be tested again on Day 12.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says they will all undergo the full 14 days of quarantine before being allowed on the mainland.

Seruiratu adds, they continue to be in talks with their ADF counterparts.

“They will still go through the quarantine process of 14 days but at the same time we have made some discussions with the on how we can utilise them on while they are serving their quarantine period. That’s what we are working on.”

Seruiratu clarifies that if one test comes out positive, the HMAS Adelaide will return to Brisbane with all its crew.

