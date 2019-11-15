Proactive strategies put in place to counter possible criminal activities

Police were out in numbers last night to ensure the safety of all Fijians as we welcomed the New Year.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says they had set up road blocks at various places and the K9 operational team were also on standby.

Tudravu says proactive strategies were put in place to counter possible criminal activities.

He adds along with the road blocks there was more police presence in the towns and cities.

“We have been noting that there will be static and snap road blocks. Also the movement of our highway vehicles and traffic vehicles on the main highways and also the deployment of our personnel in the two towns and cities”.

Tudravu says while there have been reports of petty crimes, traffic infringements as well as other criminal elements committed by intoxicated people, the police force will not slacken off their hunt for drug peddlers.

“Warning to drug peddlers is that we will be out in numbers. The overall operation is geared towards the people of Fiji”.

The force is calling on parents to look after their children during the festive season as the officers cannot be present everywhere.