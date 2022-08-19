Prizes up for grab at the 2DAY-FM Park Jam

The atmosphere will be hyped up as the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will be organizing their 2DAYFM park jam tomorrow after a lapse of two years.

2DAYFM radio personality Pauline Toro says the five-hour-long event will be exciting with various consolation prizes to be won.

“So in between performances by the band, our MCs will be up there running competitions, simple ones like who won the Coca-Cola games, so you have to be really well-versed with that.”

Article continues after advertisement

Toro adds the prizes come in small hampers that people can take home easily and there will be interesting entertainment including the likes of the Overcast and the Mareau Brothers.

She adds families and friends can also enjoy the live band which begins at 3pm and ends at 8pm at the Suva foreshore.