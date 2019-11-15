Home

Private sector urged to participate in survey

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 26, 2020 11:57 am

A survey will be conducted by the Ministry of Commerce and Trade to get a fair idea of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business community.

The survey by the Ministry and the International Finance Corporation aims to find practical solutions.

The coronavirus pandemic is causing an unprecedented global economic slowdown.

The impact is felt across the entire global value chain, with micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) being at the forefront of long-term economic and social ramifications.

Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali says the Ministry is working with various industries and government agencies to get a fair assessment of the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis and TC Harold in order to devise policy redress and incentives.

Ali says without complacency, they want to keep the conversation real time and hear from businesses, irrespective of their size.

He further urged businesses across-all-sectors to participate in the survey to assist in the upcoming budgetary process, which has commenced, for the next financial year.

Ali says the information will also form an important basis for Fiji’s development partners to engage with Fiji.

