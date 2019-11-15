Private schools and daycares to remain close

The Ministry of Education has advised that private schools and daycare centers should remain closed until the 16th of June.

It says schools have been closed out of concern for the health and wellbeing of students in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any further extension on school closure by the Ministry of Education will also be applicable to the private schools and daycare centers.

Students have also been encouraged to tune into FBC’s Radio Fiji One and Radio Fiji Two for the daily radio programs and also access the Ministry’s Walesi Channel 9 that is on trial operations.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar has also reminded children to continue washing their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds and to practice social distancing.