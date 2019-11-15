Private practitioners beef up its measures: Dr Munshi

Private practitioners around the country are well prepared to handle cases of Coronavirus if the need arise.

The Fiji Medical Association President says all private practitioner have been issued an advisory to implement in order to handle potential cases of the virus.

FMA Dr Basharat Munshi says private practitioners have started instituting relevant measures.

“I am pretty sure that all private practitioners have the ability and the capacity to be prepared and institute basic measures. Nothing fancy, this is just having a high index of suspicion for a case, using appropriate protective equipment right there and then and then notifying the authority.”

As relevant authorities heightens their prevention measures, local pharmacies have also jumped onto the band wagon and are placing more orders for face masks as the demand continues to increase.