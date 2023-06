Carlos Taylor. [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are looking for 25-year-old Carlos Taylor who escaped from St Giles Hospital.

Police Operations Officer, ACP Livai Driu says a team from Totogo police Station have set out in search of Taylor.

Taylor is a remand prisoner.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts are urged to call Crimestoppers on 919.