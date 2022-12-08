Prisoner escapes from Court

Mosese Bera, who escaped from the Suva Magistrates Court late this afternoon. [Source: Fiji Police]

Police are searching for Mosese Bera who escaped from the Suva Magistrates Court late this afternoon.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says Bera is considered to be high risk as he is facing charges in relation to serious offences.

ACP Khan is urging members of the public to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919 or their nearest Police Station if they have any information that could assist with search efforts.

He also states that an internal investigation will also be conducted to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his escape from lawful custody.