Prisoner care costs revealed

The cost of basic prisoner care at correctional facilities is a little more than fifty dollars.

Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Francis Kean revealed the costs before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights.

Kean says this is separate to the rehabilitation and reintegration program to assist with inmates once they’ve served their time.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s approximately $52 per day for the three meals that we provide to the Prisoners on a daily basis, having a shower, having uniforms, shaving blades to keep them clean, soap for health and hygiene, the laundromat that we use for their beddings.”

There are currently 1,934 convicts, 608 remandees and three detainees placed across 15 correctional facilities.

The Commissioner was responding the committee’s review of their 2016/2017 annual report.