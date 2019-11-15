Priority remains to keep Fiji COVID safe

The government’s main priority is to ensure that Fiji does not have COVID-19 cases.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the government implemented strong measures to contain community transmissions earlier in the year.

Speaking to the public in Labasa, Sayed-Khaiyum said while people were very critical about it at that time, their actions have paid off.

He says while measures are still in place to contain the virus, the government has implemented a number of incentives in the budget to try and get the private sector to invest.

“If you look at the budget, the budget has a number of incentives for people to get in the construction sector or people to do subdivision of land. Any profits they make from the subdivision of land, they don’t pay tax returns anymore. If somebody builds a warehouse or a factory we give them tax rebates because construction is critically important.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says these incentives are aimed at generating economic activity.