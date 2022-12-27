Prioritize the needs of children: FCOSS

[Source: OurFamilyWizard]

The Fiji Council of Social Services has called on parents to prioritize the education of their children in this festive period as classes are scheduled to begin on January 30th, 2023.

FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanasiga is urging parents not to rely on Government’s assistance.

She says parents must start buying stationeries this month to avoid running around in January looking for support.

Article continues after advertisement

“Many times we’ve waited on Government on free textbooks, subsidized costs for school stationeries for our children. I think one of the things that we need to learn as a society is taking responsibility for ourselves.”

Catanasiga says December is a festivity period but for some Fijian families, it is also a time to attend other traditional obligations.

She also reiterates that this is a disaster period for Fiji and so it is important for parents to store the purchased school items in a safe place.