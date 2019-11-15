Home

Printing money could lead to inflation

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 25, 2020 4:48 pm
Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while answering a question during the budget consultation in Nadi.

We are not in the business of printing money.

This was highlighted by Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while answering a question during the budget consultation in Nadi today.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce president Dr Ram Raju had asked if it was possible to print money and inject it into the economy.

Dr Raju says he was curious to know after an economist raised the issue.

Sayed-Khaiyum says if they start printing money it could lead to inflation.

He says maybe the economist who raised the point doesn’t understand the finer details of printing money.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds they are in the business of managing the economy and not printing notes.

