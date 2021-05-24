Prince of Wales sends best wishes to PM Bainimarama

His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales has conveyed his thoughts for a speedy and full recovery to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

This comes after Bainimarama underwent a successful procedure in Australia early this month.

In an official letter addressed to the Prime Minister from Clarence House, Prince Charles says he is joined by his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall in sending their heartfelt best wishes to Prime Minister Bainimarama.

While revisiting their meeting at COP26 in Glasgow last year, the Prince of Wales thanked Bainimarama for the productive discussions, particularly the Sustainable Markets Initiative Insurance Task Force and the opportunity to partner with the Fijian Government in co-creating disaster resilience solution to support climate adaptation and mitigation, as well as enabling a more rapid international response at a time of need.

Prince Charles adds that the recent devastating impact of the underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami in the Pacific renewed their desire to ensure Fiji has increased resilience to these terrible events.

Following COP26, in November, the Prince of Wales highlighted that the Insurance Task Force was pleased to host the Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Permanent Secretary Shri Krishna Gounder, and the visiting Fijian delegation to discuss how they could move this project forward.

Prince Charles says he understands that the Task Force is now looking to work directly with the team in Fiji to co-develop a unique blended finance solution for the country which will bring the resources of the private sector to bear and to protect the most vulnerable proportion of the Fijian population and the environment against the impact of cyclones.

He hopes that through the Sustainable Market Initiative Insurance, they are able to better support the Fijian Government and the public as we deal with the impacts of increasingly severe and frequent climate-exacerbated natural catastrophes in Fiji.

In his letter, His Royal Highness revealed that Steven Lizars, a Senior Advisor to his Sustainable Markets Initiative, is now a standing member of our blue bond working group alongside representatives of U.N.D.P and U.N.C.D.F.

Lizars has been developing potential options for the issuance, including a larger Nature, Adaptation and Blue Economy Bond.

Lizars is expected to provide an ongoing point of connection for Fiji into the banks and investors that align to the S.M.I. task forces at the appropriate point.