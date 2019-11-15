Prince of Wales congratulates Fiji on 50th Independence Anniversary

Messages of support and congratulations have poured in from around the world today.

The Prince of Wales, in a video message, says he had wanted to be in Fiji to celebrate 50 years of independence but COVID-19 got in the way.

“You could have no idea how profoundly saddened I am that this dreadful global pandemic should have prevented me from being there with you in person, I can assure you however that I shall be with you in spirit.”

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to Fiji’s climate change efforts, peacekeeping, British Army services, and leadership in the Pacific.

“In so many ways Fiji has become a munched mud and respected force for good in the world, this is particularly on the vast importance issue of climate change an urgent global crisis confronting us all and which we all have the responsibility to address. Fiji has shown important leadership in this regard.”

Prince Charles says every Fijian deserves to celebrate this year’s anniversary.

“This anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate all that the Republic of Fiji has achieved over the last 50-years, in social and economic development, in ensuring access to education and health services and in preserving your culture, tradition and precious ecosystem and none of us not at least us in the United Kingdom will easily forget seeing the Fiji rugby 7s team bring home the gold medal from the 2016 Olympic Game.”

The leaders of our largest trading partners, Australia and New Zealand have also sent messages of support.