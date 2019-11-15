Prince Charles recognizes Fiji’s effort in the climate fight

The Prince of Wales in his message to Fijians celebrating half a century of independence says he is building a global coalition to set up the planet on a more sustainable trajectory.

Prince Charles acknowledged the work done by Fiji in leading the fight against climate change globally and advocating for all vulnerable countries.

He says he will use his sustainable market initiative and the great reset to support the work.

“I will do my utmost through my sustainable market initiative to assist Fiji and your region secure a more sustainable future for you, your children, and your grandchildren.”

Prince Charles adds Fiji is not alone in fighting climate change and hopes the ties between the two countries will continue to be strengthened in the future.

“I have every confidence that we shall remain trusted partners over the years ahead and that the ties between us will endure. For our part, my family and I will continue to champion this bond in whatever way we can.”

Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland says Fiji has become a voice for other small nations suffering disproportionately from the impact of climate change.

“Fiji also champions the global call of other small, vulnerable, and developing countries for the achievements of the objectives of the Paris Agreement and I take this opportunity to congratulate on committing to net-zero emission by 2030.”

Scotland also acknowledges Fiji’s leadership in the Blue Ocean Initiative saying this does not only benefit Fiji, the region, or the Commonwealth but benefits the whole world.