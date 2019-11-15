Prince Charles invited for 50th Fiji Day

The Prince of Wales has been invited to be the chief guest during Fiji’s 50th Independence Day celebration.

Speaking to the Fijian Diaspora in the United Arab Emirates last night, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama confirmed Prince Charles has been formally approached to take part in Fiji Day.

Bainimarama says it would be fitting for Prince Charles to attend since he handed Fiji the instruments of Independence on October 10th 1970.

“I’ve come out to invite His Royal Highness Prince Charles to come be our chief guest. He was the one to give us the Constitution in 1970. Some may not have been born then. It will be a wonderful opportunity if he comes back to be our chief guest.”

Bainimarama also confirmed that celebrations will not be confined to the month of October alone.

The government will soon announce the full program for marking the 50th anniversary of Fiji’s independence.