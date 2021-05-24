Prime Minister’s audience with Prince Charles

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Minister for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum met with the Prince of Wales earlier this week.

Sayed-Khaiyum says their meeting in Glasgow, Scotland was to discuss the sustainable market initiative.

He says through Prince Charles’ initiative, they are working with the private sector to look at how climate financing can be made available at affordable rates.

“Again it is critically important for us to understand what some of the positive things that are happening are and we have to be able to capitalize on that.”



Bainimarama alongside other leaders and activist met with the Prince again overnight, however, no details of the meeting have been provided.