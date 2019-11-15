Prime Minister wishes students well for the new school year

Put your heads down to study hard, participate in sport and extracurricular activities, and try something new.

This is the message from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to all students who will be returning to school on Monday.

Bainimarama says that with the start of 2020 comes the beginning of a new academic year, and he wishes all students well as they set out a new chapter in their journeys of learning and discovery.

The Prime Minister took time to acknowledge those students who would be starting school for the first time this year.

“I’d like to offer a particularly special welcome to all our newbies in school –– those students entering kindergarten and Year 1 for the first time who look to Monday with both excitement and, if you’re like my children and a grandchildren were, a little bit of nervousness. I know first time in a school environment away home can be intimidating, but I promise you this –– you have a big future ahead of you. You’ll make new friends, learn new things, and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

He is also encouraging students who are returning to school to make 2020 their best year yet, to find their passion and to pursue it relentlessly.

Bainimarama stressed that through education, students will have the chance to build the life they want to live –– which not only matters for their future, but for the future of Fiji and the world.

“Because while Government can provide you with free education, textbooks, and subsidised bus fares, it is up to you to ensure these opportunities –– opportunities that weren’t available to your parents and grandparents –– don’t go to waste. Each and every one of you has something great to offer –– something that only you can bring into this world. I urge you all to harness that greatness that is within you.”

Bainimarama is also encouraging students to show up to school each day with a spirit of learning, listening and love.

He has also asked that all students treat their teachers and fellow classmates with respect and kindness, and treat others how they would like to be treated.

The Prime Minister has stressed that all parents, guardians and teachers continue to support their children in this new academic year.

“We must show our children that we believe in them, and we must continue to encourage them to be the best they can be. You are the greatest supporters in educating our young people, and I thank you for your shared commitment to creating a Fiji of unprecedented opportunity for our young people.”

Bainimarama also challenged students to make 2020 a milestone for themselves through their studies as Fiji prepares to mark 50 years of independence.