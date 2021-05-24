Prime Minister to be back next month following heart surgery

The Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama is well on his way to recovery.

This comes after Bainimarama recently underwent heart surgery.

Minister for Economy and Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum confirms that following a scheduled medical review in Melbourne, Australia, the Prime Minister’s physician informed him that he needed to undertake an urgent cardiovascular surgical procedure.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Bainimarama underwent the procedure yesterday morning (Friday) and this was a success.

He says the Prime Minister has already spoken with his family members and as per the doctor’s orders this type of surgery takes weeks at a minimum to recover from.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they expect the Prime Minister to be back at the helm of the nation fitter than ever by the end of next month.