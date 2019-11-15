Prime Minister pays tribute to the late Sultan of Oman

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has highlighted that the community of nations has lost one of our great champions of peace with the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, the Sultan of Oman.

While paying tribute to the late Al Said, Bainimarama says the Sultan’s love for humankind was exemplified through his unrelenting commitment to a world free from violence and conflict.

The Prime Minister says as a nation with an over 40-year commitment to UN Peacekeeping, the Fijian people share the Sultan’s life-long purpose of peace and pledge to uphold his legacy in the years to come.

Bainimarama says Oman’s journey of progress and modernisation over the past half-century is owed to the Sultan’s visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to the wellbeing of the Omani people.

He adds that the global outpouring of grief at his passing is testament to his model leadership and the powerful bridges of friendship he extended across the world.

Bainimarama also highlighted that as a strong and abiding friend to Oman, the prayers of the Fijian people are with the people of Oman as they bear this tremendous loss.