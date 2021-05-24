Prime Minister needs time to recover: AG

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is recovering well and needs time to recuperate.

Bainimarama recently underwent surgery in Melbourne, Australia.

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has stressed that Bainimarama needs privacy and space.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds some politicians are also taking advantage of the situation.

Sayed-Khaiyum also revealed that he has been receiving fake messages to say that the Prime Minister has passed on.

He says he is in constant communication with the Prime Minister and that he is doing well.

Bainimarama’s recovery time remains at the end of this month as announced earlier.